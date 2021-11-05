Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $18.17 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

