Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Regal Rexnord Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $165.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $105.73 and a fifty-two week high of $165.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

