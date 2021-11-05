SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.37

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.37 and last traded at $70.03, with a volume of 2546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.39.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SEAS shares. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.30.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.47 and a beta of 2.31.
In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
