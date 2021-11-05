SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.37

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.37 and last traded at $70.03, with a volume of 2546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEAS shares. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.47 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

