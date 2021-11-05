Secret Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Billion (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Secret has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $15.20 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $8.89 or 0.00014574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.72 or 0.00317435 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004146 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

