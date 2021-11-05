Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Increased to C$7.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.60 to C$7.75 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SES has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark set a C$4.28 target price on Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$7.25 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.71.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$5.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.43. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.52 and a 1 year high of C$6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.20%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

