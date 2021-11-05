SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,097 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $39,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 22.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after purchasing an additional 482,019 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 599.5% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 225,297 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 20.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after purchasing an additional 221,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 240.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 144,221 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $64.81.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.