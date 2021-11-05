SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Gap Down to $13.08

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $12.05. SelectQuote shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 19,908 shares traded.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker acquired 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,266,198.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715 over the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

