Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Shares of SRE traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.93. 3,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,156. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.86 and its 200 day moving average is $133.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

