Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $895 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.53 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.

NYSE:ST traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $59.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,695. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

