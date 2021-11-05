Shard Price Hits $0.0885 on Exchanges (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0885 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shard has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Shard has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Shard

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.