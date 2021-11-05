Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 562,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,559 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $27,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 68,892 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $27.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.