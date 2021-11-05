Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Warpaint London (LON:W7L)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON W7L opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £126.64 million and a PE ratio of 330.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Warpaint London has a 12 month low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 190.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.60%.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

