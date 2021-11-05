Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Rises By 19.3%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CTRM stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $212.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 0.42. Castor Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 17.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 1,316.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,799,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 6,319,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 441.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,263,707 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 157.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 770,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 471,512 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the second quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 218,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 202,725 shares in the last quarter. 5.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.