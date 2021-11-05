Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Rises By 19.3%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
CTRM stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $212.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 0.42. Castor Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $19.50.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 17.40%.
About Castor Maritime
Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.
