Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Expands By 20.0%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,900 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 762,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.16. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $85.03 and a one year high of $124.34.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after acquiring an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,630,000 after acquiring an additional 96,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 130,139 shares during the period.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.