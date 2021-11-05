Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Drops By 15.7%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,741,600 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 9,180,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,060.5 days.

Mitsubishi Motors stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. Mitsubishi Motors has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market.

