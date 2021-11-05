Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Grows By 18.6%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLCF opened at $19.61 on Friday. Molecular Partners has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG engages in the development of protein therapies for treatment of serious diseases like cancer and sight-threatening disorders. It also develops its products through its brand known as DARPins, which targets specific and potent monoclonal antibodies that offers potential to address existing limitations of antibody drugs.

