Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Grows By 18.6%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MLLCF opened at $19.61 on Friday. Molecular Partners has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19.
Molecular Partners Company Profile
Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.