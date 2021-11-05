Short Interest in Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) Expands By 18.8%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $29.55 on Friday. Nuvalent has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). Analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

