Short Interest in Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Decreases By 16.7%

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SCWTF opened at $1,443.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,519.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,616.23. Schweiter Technologies has a 52 week low of $1,443.40 and a 52 week high of $1,558.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Schweiter Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

