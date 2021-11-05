Short Interest in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Increases By 18.2%

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of CAKE opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.60. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

