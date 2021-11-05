Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Declines By 17.8%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 51,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.79. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

