Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 497.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 265.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In other news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $2,208,506.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,229 shares of company stock worth $13,407,668 over the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $121.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average of $103.80.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.