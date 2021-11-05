Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ SRRA traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,903. The firm has a market cap of $288.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.84. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.