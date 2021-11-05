Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $105.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.56. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $105.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

