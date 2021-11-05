Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Insider Sells $159,480.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roger Dankel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00.

SSD stock opened at $116.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.21. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.61 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.02.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,654,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 191.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.