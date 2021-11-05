SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SINGD) were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 692,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,238,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24.

SinglePoint Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SINGD)

SinglePoint, Inc, a technology and acquisition company, provides hemp manufacturing, renewable energy, and payments solutions in the United States. The company engages in the retail distribution of proprietary in-house or hemp cigarette brands and non-cannibalistic private label products from other CBD manufactures; and provision of solar installation and financing brokerage services.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.