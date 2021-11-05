SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $296.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $290.00 on Friday. SiTime has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.94 and a 200-day moving average of $153.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiTime will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $416,807.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $33,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,866 shares of company stock valued at $14,648,013 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the third quarter worth $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in SiTime in the second quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SiTime by 548.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in SiTime in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

