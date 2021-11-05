SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.01. 710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,462. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.20. SiTime has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $300.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SiTime will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $992,858.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,072,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $58,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,866 shares of company stock valued at $14,648,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SiTime by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SiTime by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 7.9% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 6.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SiTime by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

