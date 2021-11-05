Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Trading 8.3% Higher

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.40 and last traded at $46.02. 31,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,479,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

