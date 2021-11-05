Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.88.

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $23.94. 1,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 85.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,076,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,751,000 after buying an additional 92,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,941,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,463,000 after purchasing an additional 341,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 225,662 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,986,000 after buying an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,524,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,865,000 after buying an additional 662,316 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

