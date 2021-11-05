Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SVKEF stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.04. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

