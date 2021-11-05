Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.46, but opened at $11.40. Skillz shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 205,505 shares.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Get Skillz alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.41.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,065,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 309.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 149.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after buying an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 57,128.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,151,000 after buying an additional 6,211,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at $133,547,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at $133,800,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.76.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.