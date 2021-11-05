Skycoin Achieves Market Cap of $7.52 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 26.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $457,462.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 54.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00084299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00082649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00103830 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.61 or 0.07275749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,253.73 or 1.00136176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022774 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

