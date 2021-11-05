Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Sells $155,155.00 in Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $4.08 on Friday, hitting $87.23. The stock had a trading volume of 469,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,028. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.38. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SNBR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

