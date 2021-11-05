SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on January 5th

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

SLR Investment has raised its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years. SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 100.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.6%.

SLR Investment stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SLR Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

