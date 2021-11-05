SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

SLR Senior Investment has decreased its dividend by 9.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SLR Senior Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 105.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

NASDAQ SUNS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.70. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,765. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. SLR Senior Investment has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.34.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 83.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

SUNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

