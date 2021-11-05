SM Energy (NYSE:SM) CAO Patrick A. Lytle Sells 12,543 Shares

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SM stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 5.76. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $37.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SM. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

