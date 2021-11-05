SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s current price.

SM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

NYSE SM opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

