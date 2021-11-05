SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Short Interest Update

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 9,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 52,695 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 359.3% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 55,836 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 771,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,997,000 after buying an additional 26,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after buying an additional 312,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 5.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.