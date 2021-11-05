Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,001,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,602,000 after purchasing an additional 186,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,239,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,832,000 after acquiring an additional 84,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

