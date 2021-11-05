Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,759,000 after buying an additional 2,866,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,652,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,001,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,602,000 after buying an additional 186,214 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,365,000. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

