Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,571. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.90. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $60.34.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

