SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNC. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.69.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

TSE SNC opened at C$32.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 343.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.66. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$19.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.