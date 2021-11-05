Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKRIY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. WH Ireland raised Bank of Ireland Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

