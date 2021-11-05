SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $395.00 at Roth Capital

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $310.00 to $395.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEDG. Citigroup boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.43.

Shares of SEDG opened at $349.83 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,074 shares of company stock worth $15,410,058. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

