Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 512 ($6.69). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 512 ($6.69), with a volume of 99,576 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £280.46 million and a P/E ratio of 12.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 508.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 474.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Somero Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

