SOMESING Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $178.59 million and $10.90 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00084074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00084356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00103768 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.75 or 0.07304038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,373.40 or 1.00290578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022706 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,421,094,861 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.