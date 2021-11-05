Sonar (PING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.15 Million

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Sonar has a market capitalization of $25.15 million and approximately $338,901.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sonar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00084231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00084702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00104096 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,462.00 or 0.07323659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,868.11 or 0.99905158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

