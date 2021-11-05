SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.59

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $1.53. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 1,564,394 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $34.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

In other SPAR Group news, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 27,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $47,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 52,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $101,579.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 197,070 shares of company stock worth $342,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.