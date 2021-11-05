Sphera Funds Management LTD. Acquires 209,514 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 272.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,514 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Merus were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRUS. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Merus by 25.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,500 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 33.1% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after acquiring an additional 472,151 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Merus during the second quarter valued at about $5,562,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the first quarter valued at about $5,112,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merus by 91.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 233,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. 12,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,131. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. Merus has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. Analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRUS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

