Sphera Funds Management LTD. Buys Shares of 275,160 Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 275,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 10,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FREQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Frequency Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,057. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $236.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.43. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

